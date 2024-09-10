Melania pushes Trump rally shooting conspiracy in latest book promo

New York, New York - In a new promo for her book, Melania Trump sowed doubt around the official story about the recent assassination attempt on her husband, Donald Trump .

Melania Trump (r.) recently revealed that she believes there is "more" to the story surrounding the assassination attempt on her husband Donald Trump (l.) © Collage: Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP & Screenshot / X / @MelaniaTrump

On Tuesday, Melania shared another promotional video on X for her upcoming memoir, which featured her in a black suit in front of a pale gray background, using what appears to be TikTok's glamour filter.

"The attempt to end my husband's life was a horrible, distressing experience," Melania explains. "Now, the silence around it feels heavy.

"I can't help but wonder, why didn't law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech?” she continued.

"There is definitely more to this story, and we need to uncover the truth," she added, cryptically.

Melania was referring to a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13 where a lone gunman opened fire, wounding Trump and two others, and killing one bystander before he was taken out by a Secret Service sniper.

The former first lady waited hours before finally releasing a statement, which some critics accused her of using AI to write.

While Trump and his MAGA base celebrated his surviving the attempt on his life, the media's attention quickly shifted after Kamala Harris was unveiled as his new Democratic challenger in the presidential race just a few weeks later.