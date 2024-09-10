Melania pushes Trump rally shooting conspiracy in latest book promo
New York, New York - In a new promo for her book, Melania Trump sowed doubt around the official story about the recent assassination attempt on her husband, Donald Trump.
On Tuesday, Melania shared another promotional video on X for her upcoming memoir, which featured her in a black suit in front of a pale gray background, using what appears to be TikTok's glamour filter.
"The attempt to end my husband's life was a horrible, distressing experience," Melania explains. "Now, the silence around it feels heavy.
"I can't help but wonder, why didn't law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech?” she continued.
"There is definitely more to this story, and we need to uncover the truth," she added, cryptically.
Melania was referring to a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13 where a lone gunman opened fire, wounding Trump and two others, and killing one bystander before he was taken out by a Secret Service sniper.
The former first lady waited hours before finally releasing a statement, which some critics accused her of using AI to write.
While Trump and his MAGA base celebrated his surviving the attempt on his life, the media's attention quickly shifted after Kamala Harris was unveiled as his new Democratic challenger in the presidential race just a few weeks later.
Is Melania Trump now campaigning for her husband again?
The latest ad appears to be part of a strategy Melania has taken on to promote her memoir by finally beginning to campaign for Trump, who is fighting a tight race for presidential re-election.
On Sunday, she released a similarly brief audio-only video in which she lamented about "the significant challenges to free speech" that the country faces "as demonstrated by the efforts to silence my husband."
Melania has been largely avoiding the public eye and her husband's side as he runs for re-election despite having played such a major role in his previous campaign and administration.
Her noted absence from the political scene, which began following the January 6 Capitol riots, has sparked speculation about the state of their marriage, and even conspiracy theories about what she actually thinks about her husband.
The bold ad also comes the same day Trump is scheduled to debate Harris in Philadelphia for their first, and possibly only, face-to-face public appearance of the 2024 race.
Melania has promised that her upcoming memoir, which will be released on October 10, will feature "my perspective: the truth."
Cover photo: Collage: Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP & Screenshot / X / @MelaniaTrump