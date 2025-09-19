Melania Trump wages war over rumors about her connection to Epstein
Washington DC - First Lady Melania Trump is reportedly pushing back on anyone claiming she was introduced to her husband Donald Trump by notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
According to NBC News, Melania has directed her attorneys to take legal action against any platform or person publishing "falsehoods" or "defamatory" information about her in regard to Epstein.
Her team has succeeded in getting retractions from news outlets for such reporting, and is now looking to go after high-profile Democrats who are pushing rumors.
These include former President Joe Biden's son Hunter, who made comments about Epstein's role in the Trumps' marriage during an interview in August.
Earlier this week, Melania shared an X post that included a screenshot of a retraction and apology from The Daily Beast after the outlet published a story titled "Melania Trump 'Very Involved' in Epstein Scandal: Author," in which famed journalist Michael Wolff claimed Epstein played a role in introducing Melania to her husband.
A spokesperson for Melania told NBC that the first lady wrote the "true account" of how she met her husband in her memoir, which claimed they met at a party in New York City in 1998.
Melania's team also managed to get a passage removed from an upcoming biography about Prince Andrew that also alleged Epstein "facilitated" Melania's relationship with Trump.
Donald and Melania Trump's war against the media
Since Trump was re-elected earlier this year, Melania has notably avoided the public eye and even opted out of living with him at the White House, which has fueled further speculation about the state of their marriage.
Melania's recent legal efforts come as Trump continues to face backlash for refusing to release all federal files on the Epstein case to the public, as he repeatedly promised.
The first lady has never faced any accusations of wrongdoing, but the president has been accused of trying to cover for himself, as he was close friends with Epstein for over a decade and is reportedly named in the files.
Her efforts also come as Trump wages war against media and news outlets that criticize him.
Most recently, Trump and his Federal Communications Commissioner played a role in comedian Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show being "indefinitely" suspended by ABC.
Trump recently told reporters that he told his wife to "go forward" with taking legal actions against anyone who shares rumors meant to "demean" her, adding she is "very upset about it."
Cover photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP