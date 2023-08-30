Miami Mayor Francis Suarez makes big call on his GOP presidential campaign

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has suspended his 2024 GOP presidential campaign. © Sergio FLORES / AFP

"Running for President of the United States has been one of the greatest honors of my life. This country has given so much to my family and me. The prospect of giving back at the highest levels of public service is a motivator if not a calling," Suarez wrote in a lengthy statement shared on X.



"While I have decided to suspend my campaign for President, my commitment to making this a better nation for every American remains," he continued.

"I look forward to keeping in touch with the other Republican presidential candidates and doing what I can to make sure our party puts forward a strong nominee who can inspire and unify the country, renew Americans’ trust in our institutions and in each other, and win."

Suarez announced his bid for the White House in June, joining a crowded Republican primary field still dominated by ex-president Donald Trump.