Miami Mayor Francis Suarez makes big call on his GOP presidential campaign
Miami, Florida - Miami's Republican Mayor Francis Suarez has announced an end to his 2024 long-shot bid for president.
"Running for President of the United States has been one of the greatest honors of my life. This country has given so much to my family and me. The prospect of giving back at the highest levels of public service is a motivator if not a calling," Suarez wrote in a lengthy statement shared on X.
"While I have decided to suspend my campaign for President, my commitment to making this a better nation for every American remains," he continued.
"I look forward to keeping in touch with the other Republican presidential candidates and doing what I can to make sure our party puts forward a strong nominee who can inspire and unify the country, renew Americans’ trust in our institutions and in each other, and win."
Suarez announced his bid for the White House in June, joining a crowded Republican primary field still dominated by ex-president Donald Trump.
The Miami mayor struggled to gain traction in the first months of his campaign. His polling numbers remained dismally low and were not helped by his failure to qualify for the first GOP primary debate last week.
Cover photo: Sergio FLORES / AFP