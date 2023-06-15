Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is the GOP's latest presidential contender!

Miami, Florida - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez filed to run for US president on Wednesday, according to Federal Electoral Commission documents, joining a very crowded Republican field hoping to upset former President Donald Trump's dominance.

Suarez is expected to make an official announcement on Thursday in a speech promised to his supporters.



The 46-year-old joins some dozen candidates, all of whom are trailing the twice-indicted former president in the polls.

He is one of three candidates from Florida, following in the footsteps of Governor Ron DeSantis and Trump, who has been living at his Mar-a-Lago residence since leaving the White House.

Also in the running for the GOP's nomination are former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, ex-Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, talk radio host Larry Elder, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, former Vice President Mike Pence, ex-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

The majority of the Republican field will face off at a first debate set for August 23.