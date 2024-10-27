Michelle Obama calls out "fed up" voters at Harris rally in Michigan: "Your rage does not exist in a vacuum"

Kalamazoo, Michigan - Michelle Obama recently spoke at a campaign rally in support of Kamala Harris and issued a dire warning to men about the vulnerability of reproductive rights this election.

On Saturday, Obama gave a powerful speech during Harris' rally at the Wings Event Center in Michigan, in which she argued that Harris' rival, Donald Trump, is being held to a very different standard than the vice president.

"I hope that you will forgive me if I'm a little angry that we are indifferent to his erratic behavior, his obvious mental decline, his history as a convicted felon, a known slum lord, a predator found liable for sexual abuse – all of this while we pick apart Kamala's answers from interviews that he doesn't even have the courage to do," Obama told the crowd.

The former first lady went on to call out men specifically, warning that not supporting Harris could mean the end of reproductive rights for the women in their lives.

"To anyone out there thinking about sitting out this election, or voting for Donald Trump or a third party candidate in protest because you're fed up, let me warn you: Your rage does not exist in a vacuum," she explained.

"If we don't get this election right... we as women will become collateral damage to your rage," she continued.

"So are you as men prepared to look into the eyes of the women you love and tell them you supported this assault on our safety?"