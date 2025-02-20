Mitch McConnell makes bombshell announcement about his Senate future

Washington DC - Republican Senator Mitch McConnell has announced he will be retiring from his position, instead of seeking re-election for the eighth time next year.

On Thursday, Senator Mitch McConnell announced on his 83rd birthday that he will not be seeking re-election at the end of his term. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, which also marked the politician's 83rd birthday, McConnell addressed his colleagues in a speech on the Senate floor.

"Seven times, my fellow Kentuckians have sent me to the Senate. Every day in between, I've been humbled by the trust they've placed in me to do their business here," McConnell said.

"Representing our commonwealth has been the honor of a lifetime," he continued. "I will not seek this honor an eighth time. My current term in the Senate will be my last."

McConnell was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and will now serve out the rest of his current term, which is set to end in January 2027.

He also served as Senate majority leader under Donald Trump's first term, stepping down from the position last February. To date, he is the longest-serving Senate party leader in US history.

Within the past two years, he has suffered a number of concerning medical incidents, including serious falls and freezing up while addressing the public.