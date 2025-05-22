Nancy Mace takes action against colleague she claims "assaulted" ICE agent

Washington DC - Congresswoman Nancy Mace is leading the charge to expel her colleague LaMonica McIver, who was recently arrested during a protest at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility.

On Wednesday, Mace filed a House Resolution that argued the New Jersey representative "must be held accountable to the highest standards of conduct in order to safeguard the public's faith in this institution."

In an X post, Mace claimed McIver "assaulted" an ICE agent in a "disgraceful abuse of power."

On May 9, McIver, along with two other Congress members and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, visited the Delany Hall Federal Immigration Facility in Essex County, New Jersey, to conduct oversight on the facility.

Things grew tense as ICE agents arrested Baraka for trespassing, causing a scuffle with lawmakers and protesters.



In a video of the incident, McIver is seen being pulled away by authorities, and at one point, she bumps her arm into an agent in front of her.

While charges against Baraka have since been dropped, US Attorney Alina Habba announced on Monday that federal charges were being brought against McIver, claiming she intentionally "slammed" the agent.



In her resolution, Mace further argued that the expulsion of disgraced former Rep. George Santos, who was found to have committed crimes while in office, "set [a] precedent for expelling Members charged, but not yet convicted, of serious criminal offenses."