Nikki Haley claims her elderly parents had "guns drawn" on them by police during "swatting" incident

Charleston, South Carolina - Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley revealed more details about how her South Carolina home was recently swatted , and claimed police officers drew their weapons on her elderly parents.

On Sunday, the former South Carolina governor sat down for an interview with Meet the Press, where she revealed new details about the incident, which took place on December 30 while she was not home.

"They are 87 and 90, and we take care of them, and they were at home and with their caregiver," Haley said of her parents.

"I will tell you that the last thing you want is to see multiple law enforcement officials with guns drawn pointing at my parents and thinking that something happened."

"It was an awful situation," she added.

According to Reuters, an unidentified man placed a fake 911 call claiming he had shot his girlfriend at Haley's residence and would soon shoot himself.

This type of "prank" is called swatting, which is intended to send officers prepared for violent situations to a designated location.

A number of politicians, officials, and their families have fallen victim to swatting in recent months – including the judge and prosecutor involved in the federal election subversion trial against Haley's rival in the GOP primaries, Donald Trump.