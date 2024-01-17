Nikki Haley defends Trump in E. Jean Carroll case with bizarre "innocent" statement

New York, New York - Nikki Haley feigned ignorance about former President Donald Trump's sex abuse and defamation case and claimed he's "innocent" even though a jury has already found him liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll.

Nikki Haley falsely said ex-President Donald Trump is "innocent until proven guilty" in the sex abuse and defamation case brought by E. Jean Carroll against him. © MARK WILSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As the only female candidate running against Trump ramps up her GOP primary fight, Haley sought to dodge questions about the trial that started in a Manhattan courtroom, with decidedly mixed results.



"I haven't paid attention to his cases and I'm not a lawyer," Haley said in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash. "All I know is that he's innocent till proven guilty. ... You've got investigations into Trump and Biden."

Asked what she thinks about Donald Trump's baseless claims that he is the victim of a partisan "witch hunt," Haley mostly agreed.

"Some of the cases have been political. This one, I haven't looked at," she said asserted.

The former UN ambassador then falsely suggested that Trump hasn't been found to have sexually assaulted and defamed Carroll.

"If he's found guilty, he needs to pay the price. If he's not found guilty, we need to move forward," she said.