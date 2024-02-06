Nikki Haley makes protection request as safety threats increase

Washington DC - Presidential candidate Nikki Haley has requested Secret Service protection as she has received an increased number of threats in recent weeks.

According to ABC News, a spokesperson and source close to the campaign confirmed the order, but did not elaborate on specific reasons for the request.

Last week, Haley expressed concerns about the safety of her campaign, but described it as "just as part of the game."

"Part of running for public life is that you're going to deal with the threats that are there," Haley explained to reporters. "That's not going to deter me. Does it mean we have to put a few more bodies around this? Yes, that's fine."

A number of Haley's recent rallies have been interrupted by protesters, and during an event in Columbia, South Carolina last week, her personal security tackled a woman who had attempted to rush the stage.

Last month, Haley revealed that her South Carolina home was "swatted" back in December, and claimed responding officers drew their weapons on her elderly parents.

Fellow presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has requested and been denied protection three times now, wished Haley luck in her request, adding: "I sure hope they care about Nikki Haley's safety more than mine."