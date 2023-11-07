RFK Jr. gets restraining order against home invader after being denied Secret Service again

Los Angeles, California - Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has filed for a restraining order against a man who tried to break into his home, after he was denied his request for Secret Service detail for the second time.

After being denied Secret Service protection, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has filed for a restraining order against a man who tried to break into his home twice. © Eva Marie Uzcategui / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to TMZ, Kennedy filed the order on Monday against Jonathan Macht, who attempted to break into his LA home twice in one day.

On October 25 around 9:30 AM, Macht managed to jump over the fence surrounding RFK Jr.'s home but was taken down by Kennedy's private security team and held until police arrived.

Macht was arrested, issued an emergency protective order, and then released hours later.

Around 6:10 PM that same day, he was arrested again for violating the order after he was found by security at the same location.

RFK, who recently dropped his Democrat ties to instead run as an Independent, noted at the time that he had sent two requests for Secret Service protection to Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas – but both were denied.

Michael Baum, an attorney for Kennedy, told TMZ that his client was forced to file the restraining order because "President Joe Biden won't give Mr. Kennedy security protection despite the clear need demonstrated by Jonathan Macht's and others' actions."