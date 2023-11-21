Nikki Haley thinks teens "will understand" if she bans TikTok

Charleston, South Carolina - Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley wants to ban TikTok in the US if she wins the White House, and she believes young people will give her a pass in doing so.

Haley sat down for an interview with Fox News on Monday in which she made an "honest" attempt to "explain why" TikTok is bad for young people.

"The reason we want to ban TikTok – and yes, I think we need to ban it – is because it's an app that actually goes and has access to your contacts, to your financial information, to your camera, to your recorder, to everything," Haley explained. "It's infiltration; we know that."

"This is a truth that needs to be told to the American people, no matter what age they are," she added. "I think the younger generation is smart. I think they will understand this when we explain it to them."

According to Wallaroo Media, TikTok, which is based in China, boasts over 1.1 billion users worldwide, with 80 million of those being in the US alone. Of those millions of users, 60% are between the ages of 16-24.

It has been a growing concern among many American politicians as many young people are getting their news and political views from TikTok, which Haley says is the platform "trying to influence young voters."