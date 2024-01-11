Ohio Rep uses bible verse to make extreme defense of anti-trans bill

Galena, Ohio - Ohio State Representative Beth Lear defended her proposed anti- transgender bill by using a bible verse that seemed to suggest critics of the resolution should be drowned.

Ohio Representative Beth Lear used bible verses to defend her support for an anti-transgender bill during a hearing on Wednesday. © Website for Rep. Beth Lear

On Wednesday, Lear participated in a morning committee hearing where she answered questions from critics about her sponsored House Bill 183, which seeks to ban Ohio trans students from using bathrooms aligned with their gender identity.

"In Luke 17, Jesus says that if you cause one of these little ones of mine to stumble, it would be better for you to have a millstone hung around your neck and be thrown into the deepest sea," she quoted.

"So, there are also concerns that Jesus has for children," Lear added, "and in Genesis, he tells us that he created the male and female."

In another exchange, she was asked her thoughts on those calling for the eradication of trans people. Lear argued that she didn't believe "anyone should be wiped out," but that "the science is clear, there are only 2 genders. Children cannot change what they are."

She also went on to say that doctors performing transitions for youth is similar to allowing them to "affirm they are birds and jump off a roof to fly."