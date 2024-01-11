Ohio Rep uses bible verse to make extreme defense of anti-trans bill
Galena, Ohio - Ohio State Representative Beth Lear defended her proposed anti-transgender bill by using a bible verse that seemed to suggest critics of the resolution should be drowned.
On Wednesday, Lear participated in a morning committee hearing where she answered questions from critics about her sponsored House Bill 183, which seeks to ban Ohio trans students from using bathrooms aligned with their gender identity.
"In Luke 17, Jesus says that if you cause one of these little ones of mine to stumble, it would be better for you to have a millstone hung around your neck and be thrown into the deepest sea," she quoted.
"So, there are also concerns that Jesus has for children," Lear added, "and in Genesis, he tells us that he created the male and female."
In another exchange, she was asked her thoughts on those calling for the eradication of trans people. Lear argued that she didn't believe "anyone should be wiped out," but that "the science is clear, there are only 2 genders. Children cannot change what they are."
She also went on to say that doctors performing transitions for youth is similar to allowing them to "affirm they are birds and jump off a roof to fly."
Rep. Beth Lear is only a small piece in a much larger anti-trans puzzle
While her website does not mention it, Lear, who has only represented Ohio's 61st District since last Thursday when she was sworn in, has led an adamant effort to get anti-trans bills passed in the state while serving as a legislative aide before taking office.
Lear, who has "dedicated her career to fighting for traditional values", has used the bible in the past to justify her opposition to the trans community, insisting that the bible states clearly that there are only two genders.
Others in the Republican Party have been leading active efforts across the country to pass legislation in opposition of the trans community, and have made the issue a focal point of many political campaigns. According to the Trans Legislation Tracker, 2023 saw 587 bills pushed across 49 states, with 85 of them being successfully implemented. So far in 2024, 87 bills have been brought forth, with a total of 262 currently being reviewed by legislatures.
It's unclear when or if HB 183 will advance for a vote on the House floor, but a similar bill, HB 61, has passed through the Ohio House and will face a Senate vote on January 24.
Cover photo: Website for Rep. Beth Lear