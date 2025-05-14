Pete Buttigieg reveals whether he's interested in running for president in 2028
Cedar Rapids, Iowa - Democrat Pete Buttigieg recently floated interest in taking another chance at running for president in 2028.
In a recent interview with The Ink, Buttigieg said his official decision to run or not is still "a long way off," but explained that he is in the process of assessing what the presidency calls for "substantively and politically," along with what he can bring to the table.
He noted that he recently went through a similar process when considering a mayoral or Senate run to represent his current home state of Michigan.
As reported by The Washington Post, Buttigieg held a town hall event later that evening at the Veterans Memorial Building in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he took shots at President Donald Trump and his administration.
"There's this theory out there that if we just kind of hang back, don't do much, then the people in charge today will screw it up, and then they'll get blamed for it, then we'll win," Buttigieg told the crowd. "I disagree."
He also openly criticized his own party, arguing that Democrats "do not have the best brand around here" and need to convey "what we are determined to build," not just what "we are trying to block."
What is the future of the Democratic Party?
Buttigieg shot into the national spotlight as a presidential candidate in the 2020 Democratic Party primaries, after which he was nominated to join Joe Biden's administration as Secretary of Transportation.
He is currently among the most popular Democrats in the country, alongside other more progressive Democrats that represent a new generation of the party, such as New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
At one point during the town hall, Buttigieg was asked if he had witnessed Biden suffering from "cognitive decline" while he was in office.
Buttigieg defended his former boss, noting that "every time I needed something from him, from the West Wing, I got it," but he admitted Biden's insistence on seeking a second term "maybe" hurt the party's chance at winning, adding, "with the benefit of hindsight, I think most people would agree that that's the case."
