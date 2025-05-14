Pete Buttigieg reveals whether he's interested in running for president in 2028

In a recent interview, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg suggested he is considering another run for president in 2028. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In a recent interview with The Ink, Buttigieg said his official decision to run or not is still "a long way off," but explained that he is in the process of assessing what the presidency calls for "substantively and politically," along with what he can bring to the table.

He noted that he recently went through a similar process when considering a mayoral or Senate run to represent his current home state of Michigan.

As reported by The Washington Post, Buttigieg held a town hall event later that evening at the Veterans Memorial Building in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he took shots at President Donald Trump and his administration.

"There's this theory out there that if we just kind of hang back, don't do much, then the people in charge today will screw it up, and then they'll get blamed for it, then we'll win," Buttigieg told the crowd. "I disagree."

He also openly criticized his own party, arguing that Democrats "do not have the best brand around here" and need to convey "what we are determined to build," not just what "we are trying to block."