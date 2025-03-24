Pete Hegseth goes after judge who blocked trans military ban

Washington DC - In a Trumpian rant on social media platform X, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth went after the judge who blocked his attempt to ban transgender people from the military.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has launched a social media assault on the judge who blocked his discriminatory transgender military ban. © AFP/Annabelle Gordon

"Since 'Judge' Reyes is now a top military planner, she/they can report to Fort Benning at 0600 to instruct our Army Rangers on how to execute High Value Target Raids," Hegseth raged on X.

"After that, Commander Reyes can dispatch to Fort Bragg to train our Green Berets on counterinsurgency warfare."

His anger targeted a federal judge who last Tuesday blocked the Trump administration from banning transgender troops in the military.

District Judge Ana C. Reyes pointed out in the ruling that no harm had been done by a 2021 decision to allow trans individuals to serve. As a result, Reyes ruled that a ban would be considered sex-based discrimination.

The judge pointed out that the Trump administration had once again made claims about transgender people that were not supported by any available evidence, and had failed to consult military leaders before making the policy changes.

The ban "is soaked in animus and dripping with pretext," she ruled. "Its language is unabashedly demeaning, its policy stigmatizes transgender persons as inherently unfit, and its conclusions bear no relation to fact."

"The cruel irony is that thousands of transgender service members have sacrificed – some risking their lives – to ensure for others the very equal protection rights the Military Ban seeks to deny them," she added.

Hegseth's attack on Reyes is yet another example of high-level officials in the Trump administration criticizing the judiciary and actively seeking to undermine its authority.