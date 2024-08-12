Photo of JD Vance in drag causes chaos online as campaign refuses comment

Washington DC - Donald Trump's running mate, Senator JD Vance, went viral on Sunday after photos of the vice presidential candidate in drag were posted to X.

Reportedly taken during his time at Yale University, the image depicts Vance donning a blonde wig and dark eye makeup while wearing a large necklace and a patterned maxi skirt.

Naturally, the photo of the politician, who has adopted many of the far-right positions of his new boss, sparked chaos on social media.

But as the photo went viral, a spokesperson for Vance wouldn't deny that it was indeed him in the photo, instead declining to comment when approached by the Daily Beast.

As for where the photo came from, the snap allegedly originated in a group message between former law school classmates of Vance.