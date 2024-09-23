RFK Jr. allies push him to sue as they claim Olivia Nuzzi "set him up" with nude photos
New York, New York - Damning details continue to emerge about former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s alleged "relationship" with journalist Oliva Nuzzi, though the politician continues to deny the claims.
Last week, New York Magazine announced that they had placed Nuzzi on leave after she had disclosed that she had "engaged in a personal relationship" with Kennedy.
A source recently revealed to The Daily Beast that the magazine's editor-in-chief, David Haskell, was informed that RFK had been bragging to others about having nude photos of Nuzzi she had sent to him.
Kennedy's camp has since sought to control the narrative, with a source telling The New York Post that Nuzzi "went after him aggressively" and "targeted him."
"Bobby was blocking her continually," the source added. "It was a little scary. She was obsessed with him. I think she still is."
Jessica Read Kraus, a friend of Kennedy's, also came to his defense, claiming Nuzzi "set him up" by "[bombarding] him with increasingly pornographic photos and videos that he found difficult to resist" as he repeatedly blocked her.
Now, Kennedy is reportedly working with security expert Gavin de Becker to investigate Nuzzi as he seeks civil – and possibly criminal – litigation against her.
"This had nothing to do with romance," de Becker said. "He was being chased by porn."
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s past under renewed scrutiny
Kennedy, who is married to actor Cheryl Hines, has a past riddled with messy divorces, sexual assault allegations, and romantic entanglements.
The politician, who is now supporting Donald Trump for president, has repeatedly joked that he has "so many skeletons in my closet that if they could all vote, I could run for king of the world."
While he has not commented publicly on the matter, a spokesperson for Kennedy insisted that the only time he met with Nuzzi was when she wrote a profile on him in November 2023, which "yielded a hit piece."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP