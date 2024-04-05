RFK Jr. campaign backtracks after calling Jan. 6 rioters "activists"

Los Angeles, California - Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his campaign are now backtracking after their praise of the January 6 Capitol rioters garnered massive criticism.

According to NBC News, the campaign for RFK sent out an email to supporters on Thursday, sharing their support for the exoneration of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Assange is serving time in the UK for an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information.

The email hails Assange as a "political prisoner," and goes on to compare him to figures they believe also deserve that title.

"This is the reality that every American Citizen faces – from Ed Snowden, to Julian Assange to the J6 activists sitting in a Washington DC jail cell stripped of their Constitutional liberties," the campaign stated.

"Please help our campaign call out the illiberal actions of our very own government."

Hours after the release of the email, campaign spokesperson Stephanie Spear claimed in a statement that it was sent in "error" after it was "inserted by a new marketing contractor and slipped through the normal approval process."

The email was quickly met with backlash as critics pointed out the similarities to Donald Trump and other MAGA Republican's framing of the attacks as "peaceful" and the rioters as "patriots."