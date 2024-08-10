RFK Jr. declares victory in ongoing battle over ballot access

New York, New York - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that he is confident his name will be on election ballots in all 50 states come November.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed he has gathered enough signatures to get his name on the election ballot in all 50 states. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an interview with Fox News on Friday, Kennedy claimed that his campaign has now reached enough signatures to make it on every state ballot, despite what he called an orchestrated effort to box him out of the race.

"We've handed most of them in, some of the states are not yet certified, but we're going to be on the ballot in all 50 states, for sure," Kennedy said.

Throughout the race, the 70-year-old has been forced to fight multiple legal battles to get his name on election ballots. He is currently only confirmed in 15 states and is polling around 6% nationally.

Despite the setbacks, and being far behind Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris, Kennedy has vowed to continue his campaign.

However, reports say he has privately discussed with Trump the idea of dropping out and endorsing the former president in exchange for a position in his administration if he wins re-election.