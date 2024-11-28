Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes bizarre admission about heroin use in resurfaced interview

In a recently resurfaced interview, former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. bragged that doing drugs helped him academically.

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been facing criticism after a resurfaced interview appeared to show him bragging about previous heroin use.

A brief clip of Kennedy has been making the rounds on social media, as the politician is heard saying, "I started doing heroin, and I went to the top of my class."

The video infuriated some users, who argued that RFK appears to be pushing the narrative that drug addiction can be good academically.

But it turns out the clip was taken a bit out of context. During his interview on the Shawn Ryan Show – which aired in June while he was still running for president – Kennedy recounted how he spent 14 years using heroin and cocaine as his "drugs of choice."

While he admitted the drugs "hollowed out" his life, they also seemed to calm his "restless and turbulent" mind, which he now believes would have been diagnosed as ADHD.

"Suddenly, I could sit still, and I could read, and I could concentrate," Kennedy said. "I could listen to what people were saying."

Kennedy – who graduated from law school and has written several books – claimed it "worked" for some time, but eventually his addiction became a "full-time job to feed."

RFK Jr. has been nominated as Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services

President-elect Donald Trump (l.) has nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be Secretary of Health and Human Services during his upcoming administration, which will require approval by a Senate confirmation vote.
President-elect Donald Trump (l.) has nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be Secretary of Health and Human Services during his upcoming administration, which will require approval by a Senate confirmation vote.  © Olivier TOURON / AFP

Even with the full context of the interview, Kennedy's remarks are still concerning to many, as President-elect Donald Trump has nominated him to be Secretary of Health and Human Services during his upcoming administration, which will require approval by a Senate confirmation vote.

Many have deemed his comments as dangerous, as heroin and opioid overdoses are seen as an epidemic in America, killing hundreds of thousands of people every year.

Kennedy's appointment had already been met with heavy skepticism, as is a well-known anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist.

He has also proposed questionable plans for his new role, such as removing fluoride from the nation's tap water.

And despite his long history of self-medicating and dealing with the limitations of having ADHD, Kennedy has expressed interest in getting young people off of medications, including antidepressents.

Cover photo: Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

