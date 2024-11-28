Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes bizarre admission about heroin use in resurfaced interview

Washington DC - Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been facing criticism after a resurfaced interview appeared to show him bragging about previous heroin use.

In a recently resurfaced interview, former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. bragged that doing drugs helped him academically. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A brief clip of Kennedy has been making the rounds on social media, as the politician is heard saying, "I started doing heroin, and I went to the top of my class."

The video infuriated some users, who argued that RFK appears to be pushing the narrative that drug addiction can be good academically.

But it turns out the clip was taken a bit out of context. During his interview on the Shawn Ryan Show – which aired in June while he was still running for president – Kennedy recounted how he spent 14 years using heroin and cocaine as his "drugs of choice."

While he admitted the drugs "hollowed out" his life, they also seemed to calm his "restless and turbulent" mind, which he now believes would have been diagnosed as ADHD.

"Suddenly, I could sit still, and I could read, and I could concentrate," Kennedy said. "I could listen to what people were saying."

Kennedy – who graduated from law school and has written several books – claimed it "worked" for some time, but eventually his addiction became a "full-time job to feed."