RFK Jr. put on blast over Olivia Nuzzi "sexting" scandal: "Do you have any regrets?"

New York, New York - Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was recently pressed about his alleged "relationship" with journalist Olivia Nuzzi, and it didn't go over so well.

During a recent interview, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dodged questions regarding his alleged relationship with journalist Olivia Nuzzi. © Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, RFK sat down for an interview with Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum, in which he spoke enthusiastically about his initiative to be appointed to a public health role in Donald Trump's administration if the former president manages to win re-election in November.

But Kennedy noted that he has "a very good life now," adding, "I don't need the job."

MacCallum then shifted to RFK's personal life, which she described as being "surrounded by scandals and old stories that keep coming up."

"The latest one is an inappropriate relationship with a New York Magazine political reporter [Olivia Nuzzi] who was covering your campaign," MacCallum continued.

"So, what do you say to your supporters who question your behavior and want to know what's going on?" she asked.

Kennedy, who has claimed he only met Nuzzi in person for their interview last year, evaded the question by stating he doesn't comment on "those kind of stories."

"If you want to talk about health or how to end the war in Ukraine or how to end inflation or how to end the censorship and surveillance regime, I'm happy to talk about those," he said

"But, as a person, or do you have any regrets about any—" MacCallum began before Kennedy interjected, "Like I said. I don't make comments on it."