RFK Jr. put on blast over Olivia Nuzzi "sexting" scandal: "Do you have any regrets?"
New York, New York - Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was recently pressed about his alleged "relationship" with journalist Olivia Nuzzi, and it didn't go over so well.
On Wednesday, RFK sat down for an interview with Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum, in which he spoke enthusiastically about his initiative to be appointed to a public health role in Donald Trump's administration if the former president manages to win re-election in November.
But Kennedy noted that he has "a very good life now," adding, "I don't need the job."
MacCallum then shifted to RFK's personal life, which she described as being "surrounded by scandals and old stories that keep coming up."
"The latest one is an inappropriate relationship with a New York Magazine political reporter [Olivia Nuzzi] who was covering your campaign," MacCallum continued.
"So, what do you say to your supporters who question your behavior and want to know what's going on?" she asked.
Kennedy, who has claimed he only met Nuzzi in person for their interview last year, evaded the question by stating he doesn't comment on "those kind of stories."
"If you want to talk about health or how to end the war in Ukraine or how to end inflation or how to end the censorship and surveillance regime, I'm happy to talk about those," he said
"But, as a person, or do you have any regrets about any—" MacCallum began before Kennedy interjected, "Like I said. I don't make comments on it."
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wild past is catching up to him
Last week, New York Magazine announced that they had placed Nuzzi on leave after she had disclosed that she had "engaged in a personal relationship" with Kennedy, which she has maintained was "never physical."
The two have shared conflicting claims about the nature of their connection, but it has been revealed that most of their interactions were through text messages, which included Nuzzi allegedly sending the politician nude photos.
Kennedy, who is married to actor Cheryl Hines, has a past riddled with messy divorces, sexual assault allegations, and romantic entanglements and has repeatedly joked that he has "so many skeletons in my closet that if they could all vote, I could run for king of the world."
Critics on social media noted that during his Fox News interview, Kennedy donned his wedding ring, but when Hines was seen publicly in Milan, Italy after the news of the alleged relationship broke, she was not wearing hers, according to Page Six.
Cover photo: Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP