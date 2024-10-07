Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly "begging" wife Cheryl Hines not to file for divorce

Los Angeles, California - Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is reportedly fighting to hang on to his fraught marriage as he faces multiple adultery allegations.

Politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (r.) is reportedly "begging" his wife not to file for divorce as he faces multiple allegations of adultery. © Collage: David Livingston & Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A source close to Kennedy's wife, Cheryl Hines, recently told PEOPLE that the politician is desperately trying to salvage their relationship.

"She's been talking about filing for divorce, but he's begging her not to file,” the source told the outlet.

"But how many times can you forgive a partner that's dishonest and goes behind your back?" they added. "It's just ridiculous behavior from a grown, married man."

Last month, journalist Olivia Nuzzi (31) was placed on leave by New York Magazine after it was discovered she had a "personal relationship" – which was reportedly not sexual – with Kennedy while covering him on the campaign trail.

And last week, reports found that three women that work for an anti-vaccine advocacy group Kennedy chairs claimed they had affairs with him within the last year.