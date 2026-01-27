DHS weighs in on report that Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino was ousted

Washington DC - The Department of Homeland Security denied a report Monday that US Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino had been removed from his post, despite President Donald Trump reassessing harsh immigration crackdown tactics that led to the deaths of two Americans in Minneapolis.

US Customs and Border Patrol Commander at Large Gregory Bovino speaks during a news conference at the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 25, 2026. © BRANDON BELL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Photo by BRANDON BELL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"Chief Gregory Bovino has NOT been relieved of his duties," DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin posted on X, reiterating the White House messaging that Bovino "is a key part of the President's team and a great American."

The comments follow an article by The Atlantic magazine which reported that Bovino had been removed from his role as Border Patrol commander at large and will return to his previous department job in California.

The publication sourced the reporting to a DHS official and two people with knowledge of the demotion.

Bovino's removal, if confirmed, would signify a dramatic shift in Trump's approach to the aggressive tactics being used in Minneapolis, where Border Patrol agents on Saturday shot and killed Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive-care nurse.

For much of January, Bovino has been in Minnesota's largest city, where he has been seen wearing military gear and a helmet, acting aggressively with locals, and even throwing a smoke canister at protesters.