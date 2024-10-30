Robert F. Kennedy Jr. begs supporters not to vote for him as ballot removal effort fails

Washington DC - Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is pleading with voters to not support him on election day after the Supreme Court turned down his request to have his name removed from two swing state ballots.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently told voters in Michigan and Wisconsin to not vote for him after a court ruled his name will remain on the states' ballots. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to CNN, on Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected Kennedy's request that his name be removed from ballots in Michigan and Wisconsin without giving any explanation for their decision.

Kennedy ran a failed presidential campaign this year, originally running as a Democrat before switching to an Independent.

Back in August, he dropped out of the race and endorsed Republican Donald Trump for president. He has since joined the former president's re-election campaign with the promise that he would be given work in a potential second Trump administration.

While his name was removed from every other state ballot he managed to get on before dropping out, his name remained on ballots in Michigan and Wisconsin.

When Kennedy sought to have them removed, the respective secretaries of state – both of whom are Democrats – blocked his effort, arguing that early voting was already well underway. That decision was later upheld by the states' Supreme Courts.

Kennedy then filed an appeal with the US Supreme Court, which was rejected on Tuesday. Justice Neil Gorsuch was the only member to consent in the Michigan case.