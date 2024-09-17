Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dealt blow by judge in bid to remove name from Wisconsin ballot

Madison, Wisconsin - Former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s name is still set to appear on the Wisconsin ballot despite his dropping out of the 2024 White House race.

Former presidential candidate turned MAGA supporter Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will appear on the 2024 Wisconsin ballot after his request for removal was denied. © Matthew Hatcher / AFP

Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke on Monday denied Kennedy's request, citing a state law mandating that candidates remain on the ballot unless they die.

"The statute is plain on its face," the judge said.

Kennedy filed his lawsuit on September 3. Wisconsin faces a deadly of Wednesday to print and distribute ballots to local election officials around the state.

The former White House contender turned MAGA supporter has been on a mission to see his name off battleground state ballots since suspending his campaign and endorsing Republican nominee Donald Trump. Kennedy's presence on the ballot is presumed to hurt Trump in states with tight races.

The Kennedy campaign has seen mixed success, winning a court order in North Carolina earlier this month but losing out in Michigan.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission last month approved Kennedy's name for the ballot despite Republican efforts to remove him.