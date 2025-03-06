RFK Jr. faces ultimatum from wife Cheryl Hines to control his "lust demons"

Los Angeles, California - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been given a "strict ultimatum" designed to help him control his "lust demons" and stay faithful to his wife Cheryl Hines, reports suggest.

Insider reports suggest that RFK Jr. is facing a "strict ultimatum" from his wife Cheryl Hines (r.) over his history of cheating. © AFP/Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Sources close to the couple have told the Daily Mail that Hines has told RFK Jr. that he must have her moved to Washington DC as quickly as possible now that he is the new Secretary of Health and Human Services.

According to reports, Hines is "still recovering from the emotional shock and pain" of sexting revelations that came out last September.

Allegations came out last year that RFK Jr. had sexted with New York Magazine political journalist Olivia Nuzzi, who was covering his campaign. Nuzzi was put on leave over the incident, while Kennedy has consistently denied the claims.

RFK Jr. has reportedly been unfaithful to past partners and has even proclaimed that "lust demons" control the way he sometimes behaves. His history, as well as the sexting allegations, reportedly left Hines "blindsided."

"Cheryl doesn't feel Bobby can be trusted one iota living on his own, in D.C., even part-time, with so many attractive women and Kennedy groupies around, as he gets settled in his powerful new position," a source told the Daily Mail.

"So she's given him a strict ultimatum – move me or else," the source said, implying that Hines wants to move to Washington DC to make sure that her husband doesn't cheat on her.