Robert F. Kennedy Jr. raises eyebrows with plan to appear at conservative event
Las Vegas, Nevada - Still-Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been announced as a speaker at an upcoming Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is currently in the Democratic primary race for president, is set to speak at the CPAC Investor Summit to Save America, scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from October 18-21.
"Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a unique voice in advocating for the defunding of the weaponized bureaucracy and ensuring the constitutional right of medical freedom," CPAC chair Matt Schlapp said in a statement on X.
"Kennedy joining such an important event is a reflection of the splintering of the left-wing coalition that has gone full woke Marxist to the point that traditional liberals don't feel welcome anymore," he continued.
"The breakup of the left-wing coalition is occurring while the conservative coalition has hopes of adding more blacks and Hispanics who reject gender insanity, the effects of the terrible economy, and the destruction of their once safer neighborhoods."
Will RFK Jr.'s CPAC appearance end his Democratic presidential campaign?
CPAC, whose October guests are also to include GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, is a regular conservative conference gathering the biggest names in America's far-right political scene.
Kennedy's decision to attend the event has been cast as his latest rightward deviation from the mainline Democratic Party, from which he differs on many issues, from his denial of the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines to his ties to Trump allies like Steve Bannon.
Over the past weeks, Kennedy has been teasing a big announcement to supporters. Speculation abounds that he will launch an Independent campaign for president at an event on October 9 in Philadelphia.
