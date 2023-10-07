Robert F. Kennedy Jr. raises eyebrows with plan to appear at conservative event

Las Vegas, Nevada - Still-Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been announced as a speaker at an upcoming Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is currently in the Democratic primary race for president, is set to speak at the CPAC Investor Summit to Save America, scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from October 18-21.

"Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a unique voice in advocating for the defunding of the weaponized bureaucracy and ensuring the constitutional right of medical freedom," CPAC chair Matt Schlapp said in a statement on X.

"Kennedy joining such an important event is a reflection of the splintering of the left-wing coalition that has gone full woke Marxist to the point that traditional liberals don't feel welcome anymore," he continued.

"The breakup of the left-wing coalition is occurring while the conservative coalition has hopes of adding more blacks and Hispanics who reject gender insanity, the effects of the terrible economy, and the destruction of their once safer neighborhoods."