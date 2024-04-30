Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shares big ballot access news in California

Sacramento, California - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced that he has secured ballot access in California – the state with the most electoral college votes.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be on the ballot in California with the support of the state's American Independent Party. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Kennedy and his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, will appear on 2024 ballot in California after receiving the backing of the state's American Independent Party (AIP).

"Ironically, the American Independent Party was George Wallace's old party," Kennedy said, referencing the notorious Alabama governor and failed presidential candidate who infamously supported "segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever."

"It’s been reborn as a party that represents not bigotry and hatred, but rather compassion and unity and idealism and common sense," Kennedy said of the AIP.

"When they learned about my candidacy, they had just drafted a new charter for their reborn party where they could use their ballot line for good, for helping Independent candidates to unite America without being blocked by the two-party duopoly."