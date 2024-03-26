Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unveils his Vice President during huge campaign event

Oakland, California - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. held a massive event on Tuesday, where he finally revealed his choice for running mate in the 2024 race.

After nearly an hour and a half of special guest speakers, Kennedy finally took the stage to announce that he has chosen California-based attorney and entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan (38) as his VP.

Kennedy praised Shanahan for her youthful energy, her "deep, inside knowledge" of how the tech industry and Silicone Valley work, her support behind organic foods and health reform, and her "deep love for the United States of America."

His announcement came as rumors have been swirling for weeks about who his potential picks could be.

Earlier this month, Kennedy teased that he was eyeing NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota governor and pro wrestler Jesse Ventura, but by mid-March, multiple news outlets began reporting that Kennedy was planning to select Shanahan.

Shanahan, who has a history of supporting Democrat candidates, has donated over $4 million to Kennedy's effort and helped fund Kennedy's controversial ad that aired during the Super Bowl.

While she lacks name recognition, Kennedy believes she will help build enthusiasm with young people, assist in his effort to get on ballots across the US, and work with him to fundraise.