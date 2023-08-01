Robert F. Kennedy Jr. top super PAC donor revealed as Trump link emerges
Washington DC - Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been getting a lot of love from conservatives – and one in particular is putting his money where his mouth is.
In a report filed with the Federal Election Commission on Monday, the American Values 2024 super PAC, which backs Kennedy's campaign, has so far raised $9.8 million since the candidate announced his bid.
Over half of that amount came from megadonor Timothy Mellon, who contributed $5 million to the PAC in April days before RFK Jr. joined the race.
"[RFK Jr. is] the one candidate who can unite the country and root out corruption [and] he's the one Democrat who can win in the general election," Mellon said in a statement to CNBC.
RFK Jr. has faced scrutiny for his anti-vaccine and Covid-19 conspiracy theories, and has failed to make much leeway with the Democratic Party, while the far-right has come to embrace him.
According to Business Insider, Mellon has dropped millions on GOP candidates in recent years, including $20 million to a PAC that supported Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign, $30 million to a PAC for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, $45 million to a PAC for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and $53 million to support Texas Governor Gregg Abbott's effort to build a border wall.
RFK Jr. probably doesn't see much of an issue with accepting the donation, as he has said recently that he is "proud" to have the admiration of Trump.
Cover photo: IMAGO / UPI Photo