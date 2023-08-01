Robert F. Kennedy Jr. top super PAC donor revealed as Trump link emerges

Washington DC - Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr . has been getting a lot of love from conservatives – and one in particular is putting his money where his mouth is.

Financial reports from a super PAC supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reveal the majority of its funds come from a Donald Trump supporting megadonor. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

In a report filed with the Federal Election Commission on Monday, the American Values 2024 super PAC, which backs Kennedy's campaign, has so far raised $9.8 million since the candidate announced his bid.

Over half of that amount came from megadonor Timothy Mellon, who contributed $5 million to the PAC in April days before RFK Jr. joined the race.

"[RFK Jr. is] the one candidate who can unite the country and root out corruption [and] he's the one Democrat who can win in the general election," Mellon said in a statement to CNBC.

RFK Jr. has faced scrutiny for his anti-vaccine and Covid-19 conspiracy theories, and has failed to make much leeway with the Democratic Party, while the far-right has come to embrace him.

According to Business Insider, Mellon has dropped millions on GOP candidates in recent years, including $20 million to a PAC that supported Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign, $30 million to a PAC for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, $45 million to a PAC for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and $53 million to support Texas Governor Gregg Abbott's effort to build a border wall.