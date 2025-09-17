CDC chief ousted by RFK Jr. reveals more alarming details about firing in Senate hearing

Washington DC - Former CDC officials pushed out of their positions by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sounded the alarm about the health secretary's anti-scientific approach to public health during a Senate hearing Wednesday morning.

Susan Monarez, who was fired a month into her tenure as CDC director, said Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pushed her to "rubber stamp" health recommendations without first seeing scientific data. © REUTERS

Susan Monarez was shockingly fired less than a month into her tenure as CDC director at the end of August, with RFK Jr. accusing her of not being "trustworthy."

In response, five senior scientists working at the agency resigned in protest – among them chief medical officer Dr. Debra Houry.

Both Monarez and Houry appeared in front of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions on Wednesday to reveal more details about the turmoil roiling the CDC since RFK Jr. was confirmed as Health and Human Services secretary.

"Today should not be about me. Today should be about the future of trust in public health," Monarez said in her opening statement.

She claimed she was ousted for refusing to "rubber stamp" vaccine recommendations without first considering the scientific evidence, as well as declining to "dismiss career officials responsible for vaccine policy without cause."

Monarez said that during an August 25 meeting with RFK Jr., she was asked to resign if she could not commit to both demands in advance.

"I was fired for holding the line on scientific integrity," she told the committee.