RFK Jr. joins Trump's crusade against windmills with rant about whales

Washington DC - Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joined his boss in the crusade against windmills, adding a few wild claims into the mix.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pointed the finger at offshore windmills in a bizarre attempt to rail against whale deaths of the US coast. © AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Following in the footsteps of President Donald Trump, RFK Jr. bashed windmills in a recent interview.

"We've had 109 whale groundings in the last 22 months," he told John Catsimatidis in an appearance on WABC 770 AM's Cats Roundtable program. "They're all in the proximity of these new offshore wind farms."

"Many of [the whales] are critically endangered species. We are going to exterminate these whales."

He then claimed: "When you put a windmill up, the cod disappear, the ground fish disappear. The fishermen are going out of business."

Per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there are no known links between wind farms and increasing whale deaths.

Trump blocked the approval of new offshore wind projects after reassuming office in January, but has met resistance in places like New York, where massive projects are already underway.

"The energy that they produce is three times the cost of an onshore wind plant," RFK Jr. claimed. "They make no economic sense."

The US government's own Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy begs to differ, with plenty of evidence that these projects provide economic as well as environmental benefits.

RFK Jr. has a history of going after windfarms for their impact on wildlife, having helped block a proposed development near his family's home in Cape Cod in the 2000s.