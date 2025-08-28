RFK Jr. lashes out at CDC over Covid response after firing its director

Washington DC - Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday lashed out at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) a day after its director was ousted, saying the storied agency needs to be overhauled.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. slammed the CDC's "misinformation" about the Covid-19 pandemic in recent interview with Fox News. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Appearing on the conservative Fox News channel, Kennedy was asked about a statement from lawyers representing fired CDC chief Susan Monarez, who accused him of putting millions of lives at risk with his anti-vaccine agenda.

He used the opportunity to attack the agency's competence and priorities.

"President Trump has very, very ambitious hopes for CDC right now, and CDC has problems," he said.

"We saw the misinformation coming out of Covid. They got the testing wrong. They got the social distancing, the masks, the school closures that did so much harm to the American people today."

Kennedy then pivoted to attack a 1999 report from the CDC's science journal, the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, which is still available online and lists vaccination, water fluoridation, and family planning among the ten greatest public health achievements of the US in the 20th century.

"We need to look at the priorities of the agency," said Kennedy, claiming it suffered from a deeply embedded "malaise" that required "strong leadership" to restore gold-standard science.

The appearance followed the dramatic firing of Monarez, a career scientist and civil servant who had held the top role for less than a month.