RFK Jr. slammed over call to remove therapy and mental health screenings from schools

Washington DC - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is facing backlash after he argued that mental health screenings and therapy should be removed from schools.

In an opinion piece recently published by The Washington Post, Kennedy and Education Secretary Linda McMahon argue against a bill Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed this summer that requires all public schools in the state to provide students with an annual mental health screening.

The two argue that "medicalizing the unique and sometimes unpredictable behavior of young children can create new stigmas that students might carry with them for life."



"Instead of therapy and diagnosis, our schools must return to the natural sources of mental well-being: strong families, nutrition and fitness, and hope for the future," the op-ed states.

They go on to claim that mental health professionals "overly fixate" on "transitory emotions" and prescribe pharmaceuticals "to mute 'aberrant' behaviors and induce docile conformity."

Kennedy and McMahon further allege that therapists "purposefully undermine parental authority by claiming the child has a disorder that requires 'distance' from parents," adding, "The overzealous push for therapy in schools and homes causes the very mental health crises it claims to cure."

The op-ed comes as RFK Jr., who was a prominent anti-vaccine advocate before President Donald Trump appointed him to run HHS, continues to face criticism over his leadership.