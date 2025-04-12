Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sends FDA officials fleeing with deep state rant

White Oak, Maryland - During a recent meeting with Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. delivered a wild speech, which sent some staffers running for the hills.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently caused Federal Drug and Food Administration staffers to leave a meeting after he reportedly used the "R" word. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Politico, Kennedy gave an address before the agency on Friday, during which he accused staffers of becoming a "sock puppet" to industries they were tasked with regulating and made references to CIA experiments on human mind control.

Kennedy argued that it all is indicative of a much bigger problem, which President Donald Trump has long warned about.

"President Trump always talks about the Deep State, and the media, you know, disparages him and says that he's paranoid," Kennedy told the room.

"But the Deep State is real. And it's not, you know, just George Soros and Bill Gates and a bunch of nefarious individuals sitting together in a room and plotting the, you know, the destruction of humanity."

At one point, Kennedy brought up his work on autism and used a slur when referencing the old name of an institution in New York for people with developmental disabilities.

"Because of my family's commitment to these issues, I spent 200 hours at Wassaic home for the r****ded when I was in high school," he said. "So I was seeing people with intellectual disabilities all the time. I never saw anybody with autism."

His remarks offended multiple FDA staffers, who mistook his use of the word as derogatory and stormed out of the meeting.