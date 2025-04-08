Elon Musk quits Path of Exile 2 stream after dying and getting trolled by viewers

Washington DC - Billionaire Elon Musk recently livestreamed himself playing Path of Exile 2, but he ended up rage-quitting after he repeatedly died and got hateful messages from viewers.

On Saturday, Musk played some PoE2 during an "airborne continuity test" on X to test Starlink's satellite internet service while aboard his private jet.

Musk received tons of trollish messages from other gamers as he played, with some trashing his skills and others insulting him more personally by ridiculing him for having so many children or laughing at the fact that some of his companies are struggling.

Nonetheless, Musk refused to turn off the messages and continued playing, completely stone-faced throughout the stream.

At one point, he did appear rattled, commenting, "There's a lot of r****ds in the chat."

After dying multiple times, Musk was eventually defeated by the Bloated Miller, the game's very first boss, and abruptly ended the stream shortly after.

"Elon Musk just rage quit his Twitter stream after repeatedly dying to a tutorial boss in the new PoE2 patch on hardcore," one X user commented.

The stream comes after Musk, who has described himself as a "living god of video games," admitted to regularly cheating in PoE2 by "account boosting" back in January.