Robert F. Kennedy Jr. urges other countries to leave "moribund" WHO over Covid conspiracy

Washington DC - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently sent a message urging leading members of the World Health Organization (WHO) to follow the US and leave the group.

According to Politico, Kennedy had a prerecorded video played at the World Health Assembly in Geneva on Tuesday in which he argued the WHO is "mired in bureaucratic bloat, entrenched paradigms, conflicts of interest and international power politics."

His criticisms come after President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this year that began a year-long process of the US terminating its membership with the WHO, despite being its largest financial donor for years.

RFK Jr., who is a well-known anti-vaccine advocate, alleged the WHO "worked with China to promote the fiction that Covid originated from bats or pangolins, rather than from Chinese government-sponsored research at a biolab in Wuhan."

"Global cooperation on health is still critically important to President Trump and myself, but it isn't working very well under the WHO, as the failures of the Covid era demonstrate," Kennedy said in the clip.

He went on to say the US leaving should be a "wake-up call" to other countries, and urged them to follow suit.