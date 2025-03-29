US vaccine chief jumps ship over Robert F. Kennedy's "misinformation and lies"

Washington DC - The top US vaccine official resigned on Friday, citing the "misinformation and lies" he said were being peddled by the incoming health secretary, reports said.

The top US vaccine official resigned on Friday, citing the "misinformation and lies" he said were being peddled by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

According to both the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, Dr. Peter Marks was forced out of the Food and Drug Administration's vaccine division, as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took charge.

Kennedy is a noted vaccine skeptic, while Marks has worked at the FDA since 2012 and was part of the US effort to roll out inoculations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a resignation letter cited by the media, Marks complained of an "unprecedented assault on scientific truth" being pushed by Kennedy and his supporters.

"It has become clear that truth and transparency are not desired by the Secretary, but rather he wishes subservient confirmation of his misinformation and lies," he said.

During President Donald Trump's first term, the leader was proud of his administration's Project Warp Speed development of vaccines to control the spread of coronavirus.

But when he came to power for a second term in January, he appointed 71-year-old Kennedy, who has long peddled unsupported theories that vaccines are ineffective or trigger childhood disease.