Ron DeSantis offers up idea to build a prison next to Disney World
Orlando, Florida - Florida's far-right Governor Ron DeSantis is ramping up his feud with Disney, floating the idea of building a prison on land neighboring the entertainment company's popular Orlando theme park.
DeSantis suggested constructing a state prison next to Disney World during a news conference on Monday.
"If you look at this whole special district, Walt Disney Corporation obviously owns a lot of it, but the district owns other land," DeSantis said.
"Now people are like, what should we do with this land? People have said: Maybe create a state park, maybe try to do more amusement parks. Someone even said maybe you need another state prison. Who knows?" the governor continued.
"I just think that the possibilities are endless," he added. "So that is now gonna be analyzed to see what would make the most sense. And that wasn’t necessarily even on the radar."
Ron DeSantis targets Disney over opposition to "Don't Say Gay" law
The suggestion seems to be the governor's latest attempt to strike back at Disney after the company came out against his "Don't Say Gay" law that severely limits discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida public schools.
DeSantis responded by revoking Disney World's special district status, which allowed the park to function like a private government and fund its own infrastructure and utilities. He then replaced the district's controlling board with his own appointees.
However, the outgoing board got one over on the governor by signing over control to the company itself rather than letting the new board take over.
DeSantis is firing back by announcing new measures to seemingly bring Disney under his control, including making the state responsible for inspecting park rides and transportation, raising the company's tax burden, and allowing the board to decide how land around the company's parks will be developed.
Critics have slammed the governor's petty efforts to rein in Disney, with state Representative Anna Eskamani of Orlando calling the prison idea "some dystopian BS."
