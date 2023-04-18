Ron DeSantis offers up idea to build a prison next to Disney World

Orlando, Florida - Florida 's far-right Governor Ron DeSantis is ramping up his feud with Disney, floating the idea of building a prison on land neighboring the entertainment company's popular Orlando theme park.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has come under fire for suggesting the construction of a state prison on land next to Disney World. © Collage: SCOTT EISEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Unsplash/jorgem9

DeSantis suggested constructing a state prison next to Disney World during a news conference on Monday.

"If you look at this whole special district, Walt Disney Corporation obviously owns a lot of it, but the district owns other land," DeSantis said.

"Now people are like, what should we do with this land? People have said: Maybe create a state park, maybe try to do more amusement parks. Someone even said maybe you need another state prison. Who knows?" the governor continued.

"I just think that the possibilities are endless," he added. "So that is now gonna be analyzed to see what would make the most sense. And that wasn’t necessarily even on the radar."