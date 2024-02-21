Rudy Giuliani files appeal against $148 million defamation verdict

Washington DC - Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani has appealed a trial verdict after a judge ordered him to pay millions on charges of defaming two Georgia poll workers with false claims that they engaged in election fraud.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Giuliani filed the appeal on Wednesday after being found liable last year for defaming Fulton County poll workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss on behalf of former President Donald Trump.

In December, he was ordered to pay Freeman and Moss $148 million in damages: more than $16 million each for defamation, $20 million each for emotional distress, and $75 million in punitive damages.

On Tuesday, a judge decided that Giuliani – who filed for bankruptcy after the ruling – may file an appeal, but ruled that he must acquire the funding from a court-approved third-party donor instead of pulling the funds from his own assets.

Earlier this month, Giuliani reportedly told the court that Trump and the Republican National Committee still owe him over $2 million in unpaid legal fees.

Despite the financial issues, Giuliani has been spotted enjoying himself at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on multiple occasions in recent weeks.