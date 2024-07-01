Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse urges Biden to be "candid" about health after debate debacle

Providence, Rhode Island - Sheldon Whitehouse, a senator from Joe Biden 's Democratic Party, has asked for reassurances about the president's health, saying the American public wanted to be sure his dismal debate performance was just an "anomaly."

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (r.) said he was "pretty horrified" by President Joe Biden's performance in his first debate of 2024 against Republican rival Donald Trump. © Collage: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an interview aired Monday on WPRI, a local CBS affiliate in Whitehouse's home state of Rhode Island, the senator said: "Like a lot of people I was pretty horrified" by Biden's debate performance against Republican rival Donald Trump.



In the Thursday night debate, Biden sometimes lost his train of thought, gave halting responses, or stared blankly with his mouth agape.

"People want to make sure that this is a campaign that is ready to go on and win, that the president and his team are being candid about his condition, that this was a real anomaly and not just the way he is these days," Whitehouse said.

On Friday, the 81-year-old president defiantly sought to reassure supporters.

"I would not be running again if I didn't believe with all my heart and soul I can do this job because, quite frankly, the stakes are too high," he said in a fiery speech in North Carolina.

For months, the White House has downplayed any concerns about the president's physical and mental health, despite the fact that his gait has visibly slowed and stiffened, and his sentences sometimes trail off.