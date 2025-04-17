Pam Bondi makes shocking statement on mistakenly deported Maryland man

Washington DC - US Attorney General (AG) Pam Bondi made a shocking statement in which she claimed the US would be "safer" without mistakenly deported Salvadoran asylum seeker Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Pam Bondi said that the US would be "safer" without Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported by the Trump administration. © AFP/Marco Bello

The Trump administration is still refusing to obey a court order to bring Garcia back to the US after he was mistakenly deported from Maryland, where his wife and disabled child remain.

Instead, officials in Washington continue to excuse the deportation, justifying it on the flimsy basis of past crimes Garcia had been accused of.

AG Pam Bondi went on a rant while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, doubling down on Trump's refusal to bring Garcia back to the US despite a unanimous Supreme Court ruling ordering him to do so.

"He is not coming back to our country," Bondi said. "President Bukele said he was not sending him back. That’s the end of the story."

"If he wanted to send him back, we would give him a plane ride back. There was no situation ever where he was going to stay in this country. None, none."

Garcia fled El Salvador to escape gang violence and was granted protection by an immigration judge in 2019. He sought asylum based on death threats from the gang Barrio 18.

"He is an illegal alien who has been living illegally in our country from El Salvador," Bondi said, forgetting that Garcia was granted protection in 2019. "He should not be in our country."

In a particularly shocking tirade, Bondi went after Garcia's character and said that his family would be better off without him, claiming that "America is safer because he is gone."