Supreme Court justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman on the court, has died

Phoenix, Arizona – Retired US Supreme Court justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman appointed to the nation's highest court and a noted pragmatist in an age of deep division, died Friday.

O'Connor died at her home in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 93 of complications related to advanced dementia and a respiratory illness, the court said in a statement.

Once spoken of as the most powerful woman in America, O'Connor often confounded both her critics and supporters during her nearly 25-year tenure on the nation's high court, refusing to be pigeonholed by the left or the right.

It was her refusal to be placed on either side of the political spectrum, or to be seen as merely the one woman on the bench, that made her a pivotal justice from the early 1980s until her retirement in early 2006.

"Sandra Day O'Connor blazed an historic trail as our Nation's first female Justice," Chief Justice John Roberts said. "She met that challenge with undaunted determination, indisputable ability, and engaging candor.

"We celebrate her enduring legacy as a true public servant and patriot."

O'Connor was appointed to the Supreme Court by president Ronald Reagan in 1981 and stepped down in 2006.

She wielded enormous influence as the key centrist on a sharply divided bench, where she often displayed a preference for pragmatism over ideology.