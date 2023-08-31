Ted Cruz rages over beer in new culture war tirade: "Kiss my a**!"
Austin, Texas - Far-right Texas Senator Ted Cruz seems to be trying to start a new culture war over beer, about drinking guidelines that don't even exist.
Don't come between Ted Cruz and his beer, as his latest diatribe proved.
It all kicked off after a recent interview with The Daily Mail where Dr George Koob, the director of the US National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, suggested that the organization's recommendations on alcohol consumption could be changed from its current one to two drinks a day advice to two drinks per week.
The senator, clearly triggered by Koob's comments, shared a clip of a conversation about the interview he had with Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Wednesday night, where he blamed "idiot" liberals for wanting to destroy good ol' fashioned conservative fun.
"What is it with liberals that want to control every damn aspect of your life?" Cruz began. "One of the first things they wanted to do was ban gas stoves... They're trying to go after and regulate ceiling fans. I'll tell you, it's hot in Texas. We don't want to get rid of our ceiling fans!"
Cruz is seen on camera surrounded by a group of hypermasculine men who then grab for nearby beers as the politician gears up for his big, orchestrated mic drop moment.
"Now these idiots have come out and said, 'Drink two beers a week.' That's their guideline," Cruz added, cracking open a brew of his own. "Well, I've got to tell you, if they want us to drink two beers a week, frankly they can kiss my a**!"
Ted Cruz seems to love a good culture war
Ted Cruz has been a vocal supporter of the recent boycotts by conservatives of Bud Light beer in response to the company partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney for a sponsored post. His comments to Bolling seem to be an effort to keep that particular culture war going, or create similar outrage.
The Daily Mail, an outlet that has used similar fearmongering tactics discussing "wokeness" in the past, also didn't help things. The headline for their interview referred to Dr. Koob as "Biden's alcohol czar" and also described his proposal as "strict new booze guidelines." When Cruz referenced the article in his response, he asked, "Why the hell does Biden have an alcohol czar?"
According to Newsweek, Dr. Koob's position, which he has held since 2014 even through the administration of Donald Trump, has been around since the 1970s.
Koob's comments were simply speculation, and even if implemented, would only be suggestions for public health, not a mandate or law.
Bolling, on cue, cracked open a beer of his own with Cruz, noting it was non-alcoholic. "I promise you, this is not alcohol-free beer down here," Cruz responded about his own drink.
Cover photo: Drew Angerer/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP