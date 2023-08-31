Ted Cruz rages over beer in new culture war tirade: "Kiss my a**!"

Austin, Texas - Far-right Texas Senator Ted Cruz seems to be trying to start a new culture war over beer, about drinking guidelines that don't even exist.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz shared his anger over new alcohol consumption suggestions proposed by an expert in a recent interview with Newsmax. © Drew Angerer/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Don't come between Ted Cruz and his beer, as his latest diatribe proved.

It all kicked off after a recent interview with The Daily Mail where Dr George Koob, the director of the US National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, suggested that the organization's recommendations on alcohol consumption could be changed from its current one to two drinks a day advice to two drinks per week.

The senator, clearly triggered by Koob's comments, shared a clip of a conversation about the interview he had with Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Wednesday night, where he blamed "idiot" liberals for wanting to destroy good ol' fashioned conservative fun.

"What is it with liberals that want to control every damn aspect of your life?" Cruz began. "One of the first things they wanted to do was ban gas stoves... They're trying to go after and regulate ceiling fans. I'll tell you, it's hot in Texas. We don't want to get rid of our ceiling fans!"

Cruz is seen on camera surrounded by a group of hypermasculine men who then grab for nearby beers as the politician gears up for his big, orchestrated mic drop moment.

"Now these idiots have come out and said, 'Drink two beers a week.' That's their guideline," Cruz added, cracking open a brew of his own. "Well, I've got to tell you, if they want us to drink two beers a week, frankly they can kiss my a**!"