Marjorie Taylor Greene threatened to be tossed from State of the Union after MAGA antics

Washington DC - Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed she was almost thrown out of President Joe Biden 's State of the Union speech after she vehemently refused to take off her MAGA hat.

Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was almost removed from President Joe Biden's State of the Union after she refused to take off her MAGA hat. © Collage: SHAWN THEW / POOL / AFP

MTG showed what "Ultra MAGA" is all about.

Following Biden's address to the nation on Thursday night, Greene sat down for an interview with RSBN, where she claimed William McFarland, the Sergeant at Arms of the House of Representatives, asked her to remove her cap.

"I'm not taking the hat off," she said she responded.

The Sergeant argued the request was "about decorum," but MTG still wouldn't back down.

"I said, 'I certainly understand, you do what you need to do. I'll pay a fine... a warning, whatever there is, but I'm not taking the hat off,'" she clapped back.

"He said, 'Well, you're going to have to leave, or we're going to take you out,'" she continued.

"I was like, 'You can hold me out of here. Go ahead and try it... I'm elected by my district. This is the People's House. I will wear this hat. I will wear it here on the House floor because my district supports President Trump."

Greene's scene came after House Speaker Mike Johnson publicly urged members of his party to show "decorum" prior to the speech during a closed-door GOP conference, according to Axios.

Nonetheless, MTG, MAGA's MVP, showed up ready to cause a stir.