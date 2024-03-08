Marjorie Taylor Greene threatened to be tossed from State of the Union after MAGA antics
Washington DC - Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed she was almost thrown out of President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech after she vehemently refused to take off her MAGA hat.
MTG showed what "Ultra MAGA" is all about.
Following Biden's address to the nation on Thursday night, Greene sat down for an interview with RSBN, where she claimed William McFarland, the Sergeant at Arms of the House of Representatives, asked her to remove her cap.
"I'm not taking the hat off," she said she responded.
The Sergeant argued the request was "about decorum," but MTG still wouldn't back down.
"I said, 'I certainly understand, you do what you need to do. I'll pay a fine... a warning, whatever there is, but I'm not taking the hat off,'" she clapped back.
"He said, 'Well, you're going to have to leave, or we're going to take you out,'" she continued.
"I was like, 'You can hold me out of here. Go ahead and try it... I'm elected by my district. This is the People's House. I will wear this hat. I will wear it here on the House floor because my district supports President Trump."
Greene's scene came after House Speaker Mike Johnson publicly urged members of his party to show "decorum" prior to the speech during a closed-door GOP conference, according to Axios.
Nonetheless, MTG, MAGA's MVP, showed up ready to cause a stir.
Joe Biden responds after Marjorie Taylor Greene heckles him during his speech
As President Biden arrived at the House chamber and made his way towards the podium to give his address, Greene, with her cell phone out to capture the moment, managed to get his attention.
She handed the president a pin that read, "Say her name: Laken Riley."
Riley was a 22-year-old nursing student at Augusta University in Greene's state of Georgia who was tragically murdered last month while out for a jog. Her alleged murderer is Jose Antonio Ibarra (26), a Venezuelan man who entered the country illegally in 2022, and remained in the US as his immigration case played out.
Republicans have used her story to shed light on the border crisis while furthering a narrative heavily pushed by the party's presidential nominee Donald Trump – that immigration brings a rise in crime and drugs, and the blame should fall on Biden.
During the middle of Biden's speech, as he was addressing immigration, Greene shouted something inaudible. In response, the president went off script, pulled out Greene's pin from behind the podium, and attempted to follow its instructions.
"Lincoln Riley - an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal, that's right," he said, stumbling over Riley's name, before offering his condolences to her family.
Critics on the left have called out Biden for using the term "illegal," one heavily used by anti-immigration activists. Greene harped on him for messing up Riley's name, which she described as "an absolute disgrace."
