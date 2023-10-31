Vivek Ramaswamy joins third GOP debate despite bashing it

Columbus, Ohio - Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has confirmed he will be participating in the upcoming GOP primary debate, even though he is clearly not a fan of the event.

Ramaswamy's campaign confirmed in a statement that he has qualified for the debate, according to The New York Post, and "looks forward" to it.

"While the last two debates were not terribly useful, neither in substance nor viewership, Vivek has never shied away from debate in any forum," his spokesperson told the outlet.

Ramaswamy will so far be joining candidates Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Tim Scott, who have all qualified too.

Ramaswamy has bumped heads with the Republican National Committee (RNC) since he joined the race back in February. The organization shut down his plans to have a private debate with fellow candidate Christie, threatening to ban both from all future committee-sanctioned debates if they went through with it.

Despite the fact that Ramaswamy has performed well at the previous two debates, resulting in notable bumps in his poll numbers, it hasn't stopped him from being critical of them.

After the second debate, the politician sent the committee a memo requesting they change various rules for the debates, including raising the donor threshold needed to qualify, limit the number of participants, and give candidates more speaking time.