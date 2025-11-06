Arab world embraces Zohran Mamdani's historic win: "Our brother-in-law"

Tunis, Tunisia - The newly elected mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani , is married to Rama Duwaji, a woman of Syrian descent. For many in Syria, that practically makes him family.

Zohran Mamdani's (r.) victory has been embraced across the globe, especially in Syria, where he's being hailed as a "brother-in-law" through his marriage to Rama Duwaji. © ANGELINA KATSANIS / AFP

That he's also a Muslim and a supporter of the Palestinian cause doesn't hurt either, and his election victory has inspired warm feelings and an outpouring of humor in the Arab world.

"I love how Syrians are now calling Zohran Mamdani our brother-in-law," wrote Karam Nachar, editor-in-chief of Al Jumhuriya, an independent Syrian media outlet.

"The poor man thought he was marrying one Syrian woman! No, habibi Zohran, you belong to the entire nation now."

Mamdani's wife Duwaji, a 30-year-old illustrator and designer, was born in Texas to Syrian parents and grew up partly in Dubai. This has prompted many Syrians keen to share in the joy of his win to adopt him as one of their own.

Abdel Karim Bakkar, a Syrian scholar with more than three million Facebook followers, said he was "thrilled that the new mayor of New York City is our brother-in-law, but even more thrilled that he speaks for the marginalised, the working class, and the poor".

Uganda-born Mamdani will become New York City's first Muslim and socialist mayor when he takes office in January, and in his victory speech he responded to President Donald Trump's anti-immigration platform by celebrating the Big Apple's diversity.