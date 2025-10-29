Bill de Blasio speaks out after major UK newspaper published fake quotes on Zohran Mamdani

New York, New York - Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has denounced a "false and fabricated" news story in which he was quoted expressing skepticism of Zohran Mamdani 's policy agenda.

De Blasio linked to a story published by the Times of London which has been taken offline.

According to the New York Times, the article included purported quotes from de Blasio questioning the feasibility of Mamdani's affordability agenda.

"In my view, the math doesn't hold up under scrutiny, and the political hurdles are substantial," the 64-year-old was quoted as saying about Mamdani's policy proposals.

De Blasio responded immediately after the article was published, posting: "I want to be 100% clear: The story in the Times of London is entirely false and fabricated. It was just brought to my attention and I'm appalled."

"I never spoke to that reporter and never said those things. Those quotes aren't mine, don't reflect my views," the former mayor added.

It turns out an impersonator was behind the remarks.

The Times of London said in a statement quoted by the NYT that the story had been taken down "after discovering that our reporter had been misled by an individual falsely claiming to be the former New York mayor."