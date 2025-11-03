Mamdani extends olive branch to NYC business leaders as mayoral vote nears

New York, New York - New York's leftist mayoral candidate and political phenomenon Zohran Mamdani has a message to business leaders looking aghast at his promises of free buses and higher taxes: don't worry.

Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has worked to assuage the concerns of New York City business leaders as Election Day nears. © STEPHANIE KEITH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Mamdani is an unapologetic socialist whose meteoric rise from near unknown to the verge of running the biggest city in the US has been fueled by vows to fix the crushing cost of living for regular people.

He is vilified constantly by President Donald Trump, who calls him a "communist," and targeted near daily by the right-wing New York Post and Fox News.

But Mamdani has shown political savvy in reaching out to the rich in the US financial capital ahead of Tuesday's election – and apparently getting them to listen.

During his primary campaign to win the Democratic Party nomination, Mamdani's populist message spooked business interests. In a city stuffed with many of the most fabulously wealthy people in the world, he declared, "I don't think we should have billionaires."

And some of those billionaires, including former mayor Michael Bloomberg and hedge fund tycoon Bill Ackman, openly backed Mamdani's chief rival, Andrew Cuomo, who was defeated in the Democratic primary but is still running as an independent.

Fix the City, a Cuomo-affiliated group, raised some $25 million before the primary.

Since the primary, however, Mamdani has extended an olive branch to business critics, while softening his more controversial positions, including apologizing for past statements that harshly criticized the police.