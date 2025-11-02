Zohran Mamdani leads high-stakes NYC mayoral race going into voting day

New York, New York - New Yorkers will pick a new mayor on Tuesday in a race that has drawn attention from far beyond the Big Apple, with President Donald Trump branding frontrunner Zohran Mamdani "a communist."

New York City moyoral candidate Zohran Mamdani shakes the hand of a cab driver while campaigning in Manhattan's Upper East Side during early voting on October 27, 2025. © REUTERS

Breakout Democratic Party candidate Mamdani, a naturalized Muslim American who represents Queens in the state legislature, leads former governor and sex assault-accused Andrew Cuomo, running as an independent after losing his party's primary contest to Mamdani.

The Republican party candidate polling in third place is Curtis Sliwa (71), who is the founder of the Guardian Angels vigilante group and a prolific broadcaster.

The latest Quinnipiac University poll conducted October 23 to 27 gives Mamdani 43% of the vote, followed by Cuomo with 33% and Sliwa with 14%.

The race has centered on cost of living , crime, and how each candidate would handle Trump, who has threatened to withhold federal funds from the city.

"Mamdani is an unusual political figure and really captures the spirit of the moment. This is a moment where a loud anti-Trump voice in America's biggest city is going to get news," Lincoln Mitchell, a politics professor at Columbia University, told AFP.

"Frankly, a Muslim candidate for mayor of New York is an enormous story."

Mamdani (34) has attacked his opponents for Islamophobic rhetoric and smears, calling out both Republicans and Democrats for "anti-Muslim sentiment that has grown so endemic in our city."

NYC Board of Elections data showed 275,006 registered Democrats had cast ballots, as had 46,115 Republicans, along with 42,383 voters unaffiliated with any party in the first five days of early voting, which ends November 2.

Mamdani's ascent has highlighted the gulf between the left and center-right of the Democratic Party.

New York's state governor Kathy Hochul, a centrist, appeared at a Mamdani rally on October 26 but was drowned out by "tax the rich" chants, an AFP correspondent saw.

Hochul has been critical of Mamdani's proposals to impose a 2% income tax on New Yorkers making more than $1 million.